Tension high at SODELPA meeting

Heated exchanges can be heard among members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board who are meeting in Suva this hour.

Tension is high among two rival factions who are also on the management board.

Journalists who are outside the meeting venue have heard board members shouting at each other, one of them saying there needs to be respected for chiefs.

Article continues after advertisement

The same SODELPA member was also heard saying that he will not tolerate disrespect against chiefs.

Another was heard yelling at a fellow party member, saying they need to show respect and think about the Party.

The resolution purportedly made by a faction during a meeting in Nausori last month has also been brought up.

It seeks the removal of Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka and General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru.

The meeting is underway at the Fiji Teachers Association complex in Suva.