SODELPA meeting underway in Suva

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board meeting is currently underway at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva.

FBC News understands the meeting will address issues regarding the loyalty of Party MP Mosese Bulitavu.

Also on the agenda is the alleged forged documents used in the case against Bulitavu by Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka and Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru.

Duru confirms that Party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau will not be part of the meeting as he is not fully vaccinated.

However, he will join the meeting via zoom.

The meeting that is chaired by Gavoka, will also focus on mapping the way forward in preparation for the 2022 General Election.

More to follow.