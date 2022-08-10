SODELPA Leader to meet party supporters overseas

Viliame Gavoka says after his appointment to the role in 2020, this will be his first overseas trip to meet party supporters. [File Photo]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader will travel abroad to meet supporters tomorrow.

Viliame Gavoka says after his appointment to the role in 2020, this will be his first overseas trip to meet party supporters.

He says he will be travelling with General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

The two SODELPA representatives will leave for America tomorrow and they will spend a week in San Francisco.

“I know all the political leaders are on the road all the time. This is my first time, a lot of work had to happen here in Fiji but it’ll be good to visit the supporters from abroad, get to talk to them and get the feels on the ground and a lot of them have been asking for the party leader to come and visit them.”

Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says this will be an opportune time for the SODELPA leader to clarify issues on governance and finance.

“The stigma remains that the supporters are concerned, that will also be one of the agendas when we go to the States to assure them that the new team have been working very hard to make sure that policies and procedures are in place to protect their investment into the party.”

The SODELPA Leader says support for the party is intact and he is definite that it will continue to grow as the team prepares for the upcoming General Election.