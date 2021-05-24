Home

SODELPA GS given time to respond

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 19, 2021 11:37 am
Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru.

The 15 Social Democratic Liberal Party members that were behind closed doors at Nausori Hall last Friday have handed the resolution of their meeting to the Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem.

It is understood that the resolution of the meeting was handed by SODELPA working committee member, Isikeli Komaisavai.

Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says he has been given a time frame by Saneem to hand in his response.

Article continues after advertisement

Duru says the issue of him and party leader Viliame Gavoka being removed from their posts will not be discussed in today’s management board meeting.

He says it is important for members to respect the office of the Registrar of Political Parties as it is an independent body.

The Party General Secretary adds no members that attended the illegal meeting at Nausori Hall have been banned from attending today’s board meeting.

He is still steadfast in his stance that the meeting held at Nausori last Friday was illegal.

 

