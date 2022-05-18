Rabuka says India trip was for medical purposes

People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed his recent trip to India was a private, sponsored visit, which was used for medical purposes.

Rabuka arrived back in Fiji last night and this morning told the media that he used the visit to have his knee implants reviewed.

“To just check if the implants that were put in 2006 are still in place and working. I was very grateful for the opportunity to have that done.”

Article continues after advertisement

When asked by FBC News who funded the trip, Rabuka simply replied that ‘some friends’ had reached out asking if he had any need to visit India.

The People’s Alliance Leader says he decided to take up the offer and get his knee checked.

Rabuka adds that he does not know who funded the visit because the logistics were arranged by People’s Alliance founding member Ajay Bhai Amrit.

“I don’t know. I just told my friend here that I want to go, see if you can organize it.”

Rabuka also confirms that Party General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka got it wrong when he informed the media that the trip was on the invitation of the Indian military attache’.

The former Opposition Leader says he had left urgently without telling his party officials, and this caused a bit of panic within the People’s Alliance.