Rabuka changing tune regarding next move

The man referred to as only being consistent in his inconsistencies has been at it once again.

Since last week the ousted SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka has started to once again live up to his moniker from the 1990s when he was constantly caught contradicting his own statements.

The last few days have been no different with several typical contradictory statements by Rabuka leaving his supporters and detractors within SODELPA confused about his exact position and reaction to his embarrassing rejection by his own party.

Last Friday after the Management Board meeting, Sitiveni Rabuka, told the media different versions of what he is planning to do.

This was him to FBC News on the mentioned day.

“The people who stand with me may want to form a new party and continue the philosophy I stand with.”

In the same interview, he says his political philosophy is well and alive and he will consider his next move after parliament is dissolved in 2022.

What caught the eye of many was that on the same day, he told other media very different things.

Rabuka telling CFL that he will not form a new party and stick it out with SODELPA for the next election.

The next day during the SODELPA AGM, and speaking to media Rabuka once again changing his tune.

“No I will not form a new political party, this Party carries what I believe should be done in Fiji, so I will stay with the party.”

And on his social media page, Rabuka said he was not ready to abandon ship.

The confusion keeps ongoing, most are now anticipating what Rabuka will say next, and it will come as no surprise if it is another change in tune.