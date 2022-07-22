Parties advised to send senior representatives to FEO meetings

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem. [File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office is urging political parties to send senior representatives to meetings.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says as elections looms, the FEO continues to conduct trainings and meetings with various political parties.

“We also urge at this point in time when Fijian Elections Office have meetings with political parties to send very senior representatives so that they are able to take their information right to the management and have it trickle down some political parties send random people to come and fill in the seats.”

Saneem says the issues discussed during these meetings is important and it is imperative to communicate the topics to those who manage the party.