I’ll be in charge says Gavoka

The new Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka has made it clear that he is the man in charge of leading SODELPA to the next General Election.

Gavoka told FBC News his job is to ensure the Party wins in 2022.

He says former Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka will focus on being the Opposition Leader to Parliament.

Gavoka also says he believes working together with Rabuka will get them good results.

“The status quo will remain, I will be the Party Leader, and overall in charge of the election in 2022, he will be the Parliamentary Leader, the Opposition Leader, we will be working together to ensure that the messaging is the discipline within parliament, the aim is to win in 2022 and I think the two of us will complement each other and bring us victory in 2022.”

With Gavoka placing much hope that Rabuka will stay with the Party through to the next election, the former Leader in the past few days has made it hard for anyone especially those within SODELPA to know what his next move will be.

This as Rabuka’s making different comments to different media companies after losing his previous position, but one thing is certain, there are SODELPA MP’s binding behind him waiting for him to make a move.