I have no fear says Rabuka

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 14, 2022 4:25 pm
People's Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka [left] with Lynda Tabuya

People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says he is not worried about any individual in the party who could become a threat in the future.

Rabuka highlighted this when asked about his new Party Member Lynda Tabuya.

Tabuya was the leader of the People’s Democratic Party, before joining the Social Democratic Liberal Party and has recently jumped ship for Rabuka’s People’s Alliance Party.

SODELPA Members including top hierarchies say that Tabuya’s failure to topple the leadership of SODELPA has led her to leave the Party and join Rabuka.

FBC News asked Rabuka if he sees Tabuya as a threat, Rabuka says he fears no one, however, challenges them to rise to leadership.

“I have no fear in fact my aspiration is to allow people to get up to my position. I have no fear, I’m at the stage where I’m looking behind me not who’s got the dagger but whose going to be up here and I’m encouraging me.”

The People’s Alliance Leader says he is not scouting for anyone to join his party adding that people must show they are willing to be with the party.

