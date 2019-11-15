I am sticking with SODELPA: Rabuka

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka seems to have switched sides in the party factions.

Rabuka has today told FBC News that he will work with the new management to move the party forward after having boycotted Management Board meeting on Saturday.

The SODELPA Party Leader has changed his tune saying that SODELPA now has to start raising issues which concern voters.

“We can now concentrate on preparing for the debate where we will again put forward the voice of the people who voted for us. It is a new board they are bringing in new views, whether they have the same confidence in the members of the caucus, I will have to bear the pressure and fulfil the mandate and continue as the parliamentary leader.”

This is a stark difference from the Rabuka three days ago, who was at loggerheads with executives trying to get SODELPA out of suspension.

It was apparent that he was pushing the agenda of a faction which didn’t agree with where the Party was heading.

He didn’t even sign an application for Emele Duituturaga to become SODELPA’s Registered Officer, however, Duituturaga maintains unity is the focus of the party moving forward.

“I think we will also need to have a united front both in parliament and outside. But he is the party leader and he is the parliamentary leader and I am looking forward to supporting that role and to work with our caucus.”

Two days ago, Rabuka revealed to FBC News that some of the faction members want to form a breakaway party, but now with SODELPA back in parliament, the Opposition Leader says he is sticking with SODELPA until the next election.