FICAC to investigate Rock the Vote

The Fijian Elections Office has refereed “Rock the Vote Fiji” to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

FEO found that “Rock the Vote Fiji” is breaching the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding & Disclosures) Act.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says Section 2 of the Act defines a political party as an association of persons or an organization, the object or activity, or one of the objects or activities of which is, the promotion of the election to Parliament of a candidate or candidates endorsed by it”.

He says FEO notes that since its inception, the “Rock the Vote Fiji” has been promoting Lynda Tabuya and the activities of The Peoples’ Alliance extensively.

In addition, Saneem says that ‘Rock the Vote’ has been created to bypass key electoral laws that protect Fijians from unfair campaign practices as well as to protect political parties.

A statement released by Saneem stated that it is not clear who the executives of this organization are and what management practices.

He noted that the organization has organized numerous sporting activities, hired buses, and sold merchandise to individuals.

Saneem also highlighted that they have definitely earned thousands of dollars from donations and fundraising and all of it is purely for political purposes.

The FEO reiterates that the Electoral legal framework requires that all donations to political parties and their candidates are declared.

In this case, Saneem says that senior officials of The Peoples’ Alliance have actively participated by either donating money or hosting events via this organization.

Saneem states that according to the records of the organization on Facebook, it appears to be as if it is another political party itself but it is not registered as a political party.