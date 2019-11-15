Home

FICAC confirms receiving report from Registrar

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 27, 2020 8:35 am
Registrar Mohammed Saneem.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has confirmed they have received the report from the Registrar of Political Parties.

This is in regards to the missing provisions within the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party constitution.

Registrar Mohammed Saneem says the suspended party and its members will have to resolve its issues including the discrepancies within its constitution before they make any submission.

“The registered officer are expected to be producing accurate information to the Registrar for the members of the public. This is another matter that will now be referred to the enforcement arm which is FICAC.”

Meanwhile, all appointees have now been declared null and void, and the suspended party now have 60 days to rectify all issues or face deregistration.

The suspension of SODELPA means they will not be able to attend parliament or be in the Parliament premises within the next 60 days.

