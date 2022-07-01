FEO launches E-Vuli program for mainstream media

Mohammed Saneem. [Source: Supplied]

The media will play an integral role in the dissemination of information prior to and during the course of the General Election.

This is why the Fijian Elections Office today launched its first-ever E-training program for the mainstream media called “E-Vuli”.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says although it is non-compulsory, the E-Vuli will help the media to avoid reporting misinformation, which was a common occurrence during the 2018 General Election.

“Because we saw in the 2018 Elections, in the post-election petitions, litigants relied heavily on information and misinformation published in the media to apply for review of the election results. This means your job is not only important today, but is also important in what may come forward, in the future.”

Saneem says members of the mainstream media will be able to register online for the E-Vuli program from 6pm today, via the link, https://evuli.feo.org.fj

He says there are also prizes up for grabs in three phases including two return tickets to Singapore, a brand new Samsung S22 phone and ten $10 recharge cards.