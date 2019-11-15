Conflict among SODELPA officials over Daveta’s dismissal

SODELPA leader Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed there is conflict among some party officials over the dismissal of one of the prominent party staff, Ben Daveta.

Rabuka confirmed to FBC News that he as Party leader and Leader of Opposition has removed Daveta due to disciplinary issues.

FBC News has also been informed that Daveta requested to continue to work through his four weeks’ notice before exiting his position.

Rabuka explains the Leader of Oppositions office abides by strict service rules and due to a reoccurring issue, Ben Daveta was dismissed.

“He had been warned a few times particularly about missing work- absenteeism and because he did not take heed of the warnings, a final warning was issued and after that there was a recommendation for his name to be terminated.”

Daveta was a key member of the party and worked in the Opposition chambers.

He was a key member of the SODELPA Youth wing in the past.

However, Rabuka claims the disgruntled party officials do not understand the reason for dismissal.

“They do not understand that Mr Daveta was being paid from the grant given by government to the Leader of the Opposition’s office, for the administration of the office.”

When questioned on the matter, SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga said there was a subsequent meeting between Rabuka and Daveta on Monday and she is yet to be briefed on the outcome.



SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga

Ben Daveta is yet to make any comments regarding the issues surrounding his dismissal.