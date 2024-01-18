Policy for safe work environment endorsed

[File Photo]

The Public Service Commission has endorsed the Fiji Civil Service Harassment, Discrimination, and Anti-Bullying Policy.

The policy is set to take effect across the civil service on the 1st of next month, giving individual ministries the discretion to ensure seamless integration.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada highlighted the significance of the policy in fostering a secure and safe work environment by addressing critical issues of harassment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and workplace bullying.

Article continues after advertisement

He has highlighted that the policy aligns with the priorities of the Coalition Government, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to eradicating all forms of discrimination and harassment in the workplace.

The Ministry of Civil Service will provide the necessary training to facilitate the successful implementation of the policy.

The policy is applicable to all civil servants, including salaried staff, government wage earners, and temporary and project officers serving either on a contract or an agreement basis.