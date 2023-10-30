Police warns public of festive season online scams

The Fiji Police Force is once again cautioning the public about online scams as we head into the festive season.

Assistant Commissioner of Crime Mesake Waqa says online scams using messaging platforms such as Viber, WhatsApp, and Facebook messenger platforms are emerging again.

An example is through Viber, where hackers attempt to obtain an individual’s Viber activation code, allowing them to take over their Viber account.

The hacker then creates another account using the victim’s Viber profile with the same profile picture but from a different mobile number.

With that account, they start asking for assistance from the victim’s contacts to send money.

ACP Waqa reveals that two employees sent money to a mobile number, thinking it was for their employer’s medical needs.

In another case, a woman sent over a thousand dollars to a mobile number, believing it was her sister who needed the money for a land purchase.

ACP Waqa also reports email compromises, where hackers, through deceptive email messages or websites, lure people into releasing confidential information that is later used for illegal purposes.

Once hackers obtain personal information, they send links to certain sites frequented by the victim, usually with an offer of a product on sale.

The victim then commits to the sale by entering their online banking information, which the hacker then exploits.

ACP Waqa urges members of the public to carefully scrutinize emails and messages requesting money, even if they are from someone known to them.

He emphasizes the importance of authenticating information because once personal information and money are sent, it is very difficult to retrieve, as scammers often operate overseas.