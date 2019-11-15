Home

Police to conduct internal investigation over alleged laxity

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 3, 2021 7:25 pm

A full internal investigation will be conducted into an allegation of Police laxity following an alleged stabbing incident in Mead Road, Nabua.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says they will look into the issue as soon as possible.

Eye-witness Mitieli Waisu claimed that there was no response while calling the Police helpline for assistance during the alleged stabbing incident.

Article continues after advertisement

Waisu also claims that he had to go to the Police station himself to get help, however, he was told by an officer that there was no police vehicle available.

The alleged stabbing and assault incident took place in one of the Public Rental Board Flat in Mead Road which lands three in hospital.

The witness had told FBC News that three invaders forcefully entered his flat where he and five of his friends were sleeping just after a grog session.

Two of the three victims rushed to the CWM hospital have been discharged while one remains admitted.

The three suspects are still on the run.

