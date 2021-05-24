Home

News

Police suspends questioning of MPs

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
July 25, 2021 7:45 pm
Opposition MP Lynda Tabuya with her lawyer Jagath Karunaratne [Photo: Supplied]

Police have suspended the questioning of some politicians for the time being.

These politicians include National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad and SODELPA MPs Adi Litia Qionibaravi and Lynda Tabuya.

Tabuya was taken in for questioning at around 6 pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Her lawyer Jagath Karunaratne confirms Tabuya has been released after being questioned for around 3 hours for an alleged malicious act in relation to her statement on the proposed Amendment Bill of the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

The same goes for the other MPs.

Other MPs who were questioned include Opposition MPs Pio Tikoduadua and Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

Also questioned were Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube and former SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka .

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu had said people need to be cautious about comments that are aimed at inciting civil unrest as it will be investigated.

