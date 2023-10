Missing person, Ritisha Riyal Singh

The Police Force is calling for urgent assistance in locating 16-year-old Ritisha Riyal Singh, who has been declared missing at the Nadi Police Station.

She was last seen at her residence in Malolo, Nadi earlier this week.

Police say while it’s believed she may have been in Navua, this is yet to be confirmed.

Anyone who may have information about her whereabouts are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 919.