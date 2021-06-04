Police search for missing woman

A 41-year-old woman has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Naomi Cokotiono was seen leaving her home in Veikoba, Nasinu last Sunday to visit her boyfriend at Suva Point.

Her daughter lodged a missing person report the next day when her mother failed to return home.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cokotioni is urged to call the Valelevu Police Station on 9905890 or Crime Stoppers on 919.