COVID-19
News

Police search for missing woman

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 12, 2021 11:43 am
Naomi Cokotiono [left] [Source: Fiji Police]

A 41-year-old woman has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Naomi Cokotiono was seen leaving her home in Veikoba, Nasinu last Sunday to visit her boyfriend at Suva Point.

Her daughter lodged a missing person report the next day when her mother failed to return home.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cokotioni is urged to call the Valelevu Police Station on 9905890 or Crime Stoppers on 919.

