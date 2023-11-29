Police respond to plea for safety

The Fiji Police Force has responded to the plea for immediate police support amid escalating safety concerns by people living in Koronivia, Nausori.

Earlier today, the Koronivia Business Council claimed there has been an increase in criminal activity in the community.

Council President Amitesh Deo says recent tragic events, including the murder of a 75-year-old woman and a violent robbery, have cast a shadow of fear and insecurity.

He claims residents are enduring an environment where criminal activity is alarmingly on the rise, and it is crucial to act swiftly to ensure the safety and security of every individual.

The Fiji Police Force, in response, says they hope to move a mobile command post to Koronivia soon and are grateful that community members have given them a piece of land.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu assures the public that they are ready to deal with such issues.