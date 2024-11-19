Police probe sex workers claims

Police are looking into claims by UK sex worker Bonnie Blue and colleague Annie Knight that they are in Fiji.

The duo was allegedly banned from entering Australia and have come under the Fiji Police Force’s spotlight because of earlier claims that they planned to offer free sex to 18-year-old boys on ‘schoolies’ break in Australia for free.

“Crime Intel and Cybercrime Unit have been directed to verify the issue”, said ACP Mesake Waqa in a statement issued this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

According to an article in the Daily Mail, bikini-clad Blue, 25, and Knight uploaded pictures from a beach, allegedly in Fiji.



[Source: Dailymail]

Blue had allegedly publicly made known on her Instagram account, plans to fly to the Gold Coast for Schoolies to offer free sex to 18-year-old boys, provided they let her film it and upload the content to her OnlyFans account.

Australian authorities allegedly cancelled Blue’s 12-month visitor because she had voiced plans to undertake paid work, which is illegal under the conditions of her visa.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Blue hinted at being in Fiji.

Police are looking into the issue.