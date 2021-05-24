Police probe into video

Police is currently investigating a video circulating on social media.
It’s believed the video showed two teenage boys being threatened to perform sexual activities.
Allegedly a man was shooting the video while another had a hammer threatening and hitting the teenagers with it.
Police is pleading the public to avoid circulating the video.
