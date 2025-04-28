Police probe domestic violence incident

A man in his 40s is being questioned after a domestic violence incident in Nadi.

This after a woman in her 20s, was found with stab wounds inside her home on Kerebula Road.

She was allegedly attacked by her partner, a man in his 40s, and later died from her injuries.

The suspect was arrested and is currently being questioned.

This incident is part of a concerning trend, with three recent domestic violence cases reported over the weekend, resulting in two deaths and one woman left severely injured.

Police investigations continue into this matters.

