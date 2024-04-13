Police probe disturbing video of children's harmful actions

The Criminal Investigations Department is investigating a video depicting a dangerous scenario of children causing harm to another child.

Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa directed the investigation last night.

Police say initial information gathered indicate that the children are from the Nabouwalu area, and a team is pursuing the lead.

ACP Waqa says the video is extremely concerning and the investigation will be carried out to establish the truth.

He is urging parents and guardians to be vigilant to what their children are watching or accessing, as the behaviour is typical of observational learning, whereby children learn by watching others in any form.

ACP Waqa says children may think it is fun without realizing the threats and anxiety it creates to members of the public.