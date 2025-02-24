Police assist communities to evacuate

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Divisional operations have activated their standby teams at the station level, ready for deployment when the need arises.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says that he has been briefed by the officers from Vanuabalavu with regard to the situation on the ground as Tropical Cyclone Rae tracks into Fiji waters.

ACP Driu says police officers have been assisting families move to evacuation centres.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

He is also calling on those living along coastal areas and low-lying areas to take appropriate action with their safety.

The ACP is also requesting drivers to be safe as visibility is impacted and mariners are requested to comply with safety advisories with regards to maritime movement.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link