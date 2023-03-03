Police officers to move into new stations immediately

Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua

Police officers at the Nadi and Lautoka stations have been directed to move into the new stations immediately once construction works are completed.

The directive came from Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration Pio Tikoduadua during his tour of the Western Division.

Tikoduadua began his tour at the temporary Nadi Police Station and commended the commitment of officers considering the temporary facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

He told the officers not to wait for the official opening ceremonies for the two stations and they must immediately move into the new complexes.

Following his tour of the four divisions, the minister says he is committed to improving the working conditions of police officers and the welfare of their families.

Tikoduadua also addressed officers at community posts in Namaka, Nadi, Lautoka and Mulomulo.

He will complete his tour of the Western Division with a talanoa session at Ba Police Station.