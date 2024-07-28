Police officers charged with serious offences

Five police officers have been charged with offences including money laundering, breach of a domestic violence restraining order, abuse of office, and unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Acting Commissioner Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says these charges are part of ongoing efforts to maintain integrity within the force.

Chew reassured the public of the Police Force’s dedication to regaining public trust through transparency and accountability.

“And it’s true, some of our officers too are involved, but there are due processes to be followed. You take them to court, and if they are found guilty, they are sent home and not fit to be in this organization.”

The Acting Commissioner also praised the overwhelming support shown by provincial councils, religious organizations, and the private and public sectors in addressing the illicit drug trade.

The Fiji Police Force remains committed to enhancing transparency and accountability to ensure the safety and security of all Fijians.