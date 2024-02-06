Police officer further remanded

[File Photo]

The 28-year-old police officer charged with one count of murder has been further remanded.

Fifita Tawake Toga was produced in the Suva High Court this morning.

It is alleged that Toga beat up Peter Lanyon, who was intoxicated on January 13th in Suva, resulting in his death.

Today the court was informed that full disclosures are still yet to be served.

Toga’s counsel has also requested 14 days for the plea application.

His counsel was advised to file a formal bail application before the 27th of this month when the matter will be called again.