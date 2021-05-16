Home

Police officer attacked in Nadi yesterday

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 5, 2021 2:50 pm

A police officer sustained injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a 34-year-old driver in Nadi yesterday.

The officer approached the driver after he was stopped for acting suspiciously along Uciwai road in Nadi.

The driver allegedly grabbed the officer’s arm and dragged him by driving off about 100 metres away from where he was initially stopped.

Article continues after advertisement

As a result, the officer sustained injuries to both his knees and arms and was taken to the Nadi Hospital.

The driver was later arrested and is currently in custody.

Acting Commissioner of Police warns that any attacks on officers executing their duty will not be taken lightly.

