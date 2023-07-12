Police officer accused of murder

A police officer is now one of six people charged with the alleged murder of a 20-year-old man in Tovata, Nasinu.

The 30-year-old officer is the latest to be charged alongside a 38-year-old man.

The two have both been charged with murder and will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

It’s alleged that the victim was allegedly assaulted on May 29th, and he was admitted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital until he passed away on July 2nd.