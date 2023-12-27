Police notes increase in domestic violence cases

The Fiji Police Force has seen an increase in the number of reports of domestic violence.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu, states this is attributed to increased community policing in the settlements and villages.

ACP Driu says following the awareness sessions, they received complaints from the residents that they have domestic violence cases in their communities.

He adds that people often choose to downplay instances of domestic violence and don’t report due to cultural and environmental factors.

The Police Chief of Operations says they are working with non-governmental organizations to curb the issue.