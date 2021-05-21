Police investigate magnet video on social media

An internal investigation will be conducted concerning the magnet video which has gone viral on social media involving few officers.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu, confirms that they will be conducting an internal investigation in relation to the matter.

The Internal Affairs Unit has been directed for the officers involved to be investigated immediately for their conduct and necessary actions to follow.

Tudravu says the actions of these officers don’t depict the good efforts of thousands of Police Officers who are sacrificing their time to keep Fiji safe during these trying times.

The matter will be investigated and dealt with internally.