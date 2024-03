[File Photo]

Sigatoka Police are investigating the death of a 77-year-old man, who was found motionless inside his home yesterday morning.

The victim’s 48-year-old son made the discovery at their residence in Bara Settlement, Sigatoka.

Police say that the victim had visible injuries.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigators are awaiting the results of the post-mortem examination before classifying the case.

The investigation is ongoing.