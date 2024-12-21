Police intensify drug raids

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Five people were arrested in Narere last night after police raided a house and discovered six zip-lock bags containing white crystals believed to be illegal drugs.

In a separate operation, a police team uprooted 272 green plants suspected to be marijuana at the Tacilevu farming area in Savusavu.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu stated that drug raids are being carried out daily, with suspects arrested and charged.

He stated that police are also conducting raids in villages with the help of Turaga Ni Koro, and it is encouraging to see the public assisting with valuable information.

ACP Driu confirmed that investigations into both incidents are ongoing, though no arrests have been made in relation to the marijuana plants found in Savusavu.

He assured the public that police will continue their efforts to eradicate drugs during the festive season.