News

Police identify deceased found along King's highway

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 16, 2021 3:00 pm

Police have identified the woman who was found dead along the King’s Highway in Teidamu, Lautoka today.

FBC News understands her body was found at the bottom of a hill, just outside of Matawalu village.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says forensics and a team of investigators are still at the scene.

She says they will await the post mortem results to determine the cause of death.

