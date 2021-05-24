Police identify deceased found along King's highway

Police have identified the woman who was found dead along the King’s Highway in Teidamu, Lautoka today.
FBC News understands her body was found at the bottom of a hill, just outside of Matawalu village.
Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says forensics and a team of investigators are still at the scene.
She says they will await the post mortem results to determine the cause of death.
