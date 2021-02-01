Police hold meeting with Nabua residents

The Fiji Police Force today held a community meeting with residents and youth from the Public Rental Board flats in Mead Road Nabua.

This follows a violent brawl yesterday involving up to 20 people which landed 2 men in hospital and took 50 police officers to control.

With tension still high in the area, Chief of Operations, ACP Abdul Khan, says they will also speak with youth from Nabua Village along Sukanaivalu Road.

“We had a very fruitful meeting with the Youth and also with the Vakatawa and other people who were present in there and I believe that good sense will prevail and we will have to look at the Youth down in Nabua as well and discuss with them.”

When questioned on what may have been the cause of the fight, ACP Khan says it appears to be a small issue that got out of hand.

“The causes was not a real major issue, it was little and like I have said they should not be taking the law into their own hands. And we have advised them if there be anything that they see that should be reported. Police should investigate please our doors are open and they need to come to us, they need to report the matter and we need to investigate the matter instead of taking it into their own hands.”

Some of those involved in the fight were armed with cane knives.

One resident who has lived in the area for over 10 years says there have been fights from time to time but this was the most violent incident they have witnessed.

FBC News has been told that a number of these brawls or minor scuffles are instigated by people who live outside Nabua.

A heightened police presence will be maintained with the Special Response Unit deployed to Nabua.