Police handled themselves professionally, man still in custody

Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho has responded to the viral video on social media whereby two officers were seen allegedly manhandling a man.

Qiliho confirm the incident took place in Nadi today.

The two officers are seen pulling the man even as he tried to explain to them why he was not wearing his face mask properly.

The man also pointed out that he needs to speak first to his children and his pregnant wife who accompanied him to town however, the two officers were still insisting he comply and come with them.

The Police Commissioner says the officers handled themselves professionally in what had become an unnecessary tense situation as members of the public tried to interfere with officers who were conducting their duties.

He says in this particular case they were escorting an individual back to the Station after he allegedly failed to cooperate and became confrontational with officers when asked about his failure to comply with COVID safe health regulations.

He says people were quick to make assumptions based on the carefully edited video that had one intention and that was to discredit Police.

He says the man is still in Police custody as investigation continues.