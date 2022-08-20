Police Force increases manpower

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

The Fiji Police Force has pushed resources and manpower from other units to ensure the safety and security of students and supporters during the final day of the 2022 Coca-Cola Games.

Police officers came out early at the HFC Bank Stadium as students and supporters starting to arrive for the last day of the Games.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says the first two days have been incident free, and they want to maintain this.

ACP Khan says traffic officers are conducting random stop checks, and radar operations along the main highway.

He adds meetings have been conducted with nightclub operators to ensure no students are allowed in, as past trends show minors try to get in during this time.

ACP Khan says operations have factored in other public social events planned for after the Games.

He is requesting parents and guardians to continuously talk to their children to stay away from any form of illegal activities.