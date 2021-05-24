Police discussions based on crime & drugs

Combating transnational crime, drugs, and training opportunities dominated the discussion between the Fiji Police Force and the Australian Federal Police.

This follows a courtesy call made by the Australian Federal Police’s Senior Liaison Officer Detective Superintendent Adrian Morton to Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Brigadier-General Qiliho says tackling transnational crimes and drugs are the two main priorities as it impacted the security landscape not only in Fiji but the Pacific region.

The Commissioner of Police also acknowledged Australia’s support towards the professional growth of Fijian Police officers having undergone further studies at a number of Australia’s leading learning institutions.

Detective Superintendent Morton is the AFP’s newly appointed Senior Liaison Officer based in Suva tasked with overseeing and exploring opportunities to work alongside Fijian and Pacific law enforcement officials and to further strengthen Australian, Fijian and Pacific partnerships.

Morton says the AFP would continue to render necessary support to the Fiji Police Force in tackling transnational crimes, as its borderless nature needed a collaborative solution.

He says the strengthening of the partnerships is important not only for our two countries but the wider Pacific region.

Detective Superintendent Adrian Morton has delivered high impact results across transnational crime, national security and protection law enforcement domains in both Australia and Internationally.

He was accompanied by AFP’s Detective Sergeant Christopher Burgess.