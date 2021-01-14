Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Police deploy 50 officers to manage traffic flow in Suva

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 27, 2021 7:18 am

The Fiji Police Force is deploying 50 officers daily during peak hours to manage traffic in Suva alone and its surrounding areas.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says this as seen a flow in traffic in the last few days as they work to identify areas that are clogged up with traffic.

Tudravu says they use technology to reach to places that needs traffic flow and officers mobilize to areas such as this.

Article continues after advertisement

“We try to manage the main high way and there are the side roads that are coming in. We try to re divert traffic so that the flow is there. I am calling members of the public and the road users to be patient to patient and plan on how they use the road. ”

Tudravu says the increasing number of cars on our roads is very encouraging and the Force is working out ways to enable the safe flow of traffic during peak hours.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.