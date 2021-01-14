Police deploy 50 officers to manage traffic flow in Suva

The Fiji Police Force is deploying 50 officers daily during peak hours to manage traffic in Suva alone and its surrounding areas.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says this as seen a flow in traffic in the last few days as they work to identify areas that are clogged up with traffic.

Tudravu says they use technology to reach to places that needs traffic flow and officers mobilize to areas such as this.

Article continues after advertisement

“We try to manage the main high way and there are the side roads that are coming in. We try to re divert traffic so that the flow is there. I am calling members of the public and the road users to be patient to patient and plan on how they use the road. ”

Tudravu says the increasing number of cars on our roads is very encouraging and the Force is working out ways to enable the safe flow of traffic during peak hours.