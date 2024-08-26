Police deny social media claims about stabbing

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu [File Photo]

Police confirms that there were no reports of stabbing at Albert Park in Suva last night as claimed on a social media post.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu says officers were deployed to the concert venue from early evening until the event ended, and up until this morning, there has been no report of a stabbing during the event.

ACP Driu says a social media post was circulated of the alleged incident, and officers at the venue were tasked to verify the claims.

He is urging the public to report matters directly to police so it can be investigated, as such claims can create unnecessary panic and worry.