Police crackdown on more alleged drug businesses

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs continue to be registered daily by the Police Force with the majority of arrests involving marijuana.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Livai Driu says that most of the suspects arrested are in their 20s and 30s.

ACP Driu says in recent weeks, they have seized substantial amounts of marijuana, with arrests made during snap searches, house raids, and from marijuana farms.

He says 18 drug-related cases were reported across all five divisions of the country, including the discovery and uprooting of marijuana plants on a farm recently.

ACP Driu also highlighted a smaller number of methamphetamine seizures, signaling the increasing diversity of illicit drugs circulating in Fiji.

He says in recent weeks, the Police Force has received more requests for awareness programs, allowing officers to collaborate with various stakeholders to educate the public about drug-related issues.

The Assistant Commissioner also emphasized the importance of maintaining public trust in the ongoing war on drugs, stressing that police officers must uphold the integrity of the force.

The Fiji Police Force encourages the public to continue sharing information related to drug activities through the 917 hotline or Crime Stoppers on 919.