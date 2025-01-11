Police caution grant beneficiaries

The police have sounded the alarm, calling on parents and guardians to be vigilant of opportunists as the government released its back-to-school grants.

It warns parents and guardians not to send their children to withdraw money and to avoid sending money to strangers.

The authority also reiterated that scammers are expected to thrive, looking to take advantage of different platforms to lure people for money.

The police are calling on beneficiaries of the government support to avoid engaging in schemes that promise huge returns.

The back-to-school assistance was released yesterday.