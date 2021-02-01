Police assure safety of Nabua residents following brawl

A heightened police presence will be maintained in Nabua to ensure the safety of residents in Mead Road and Sukunaivalu Road.

About 50 officers from the Special Response Unit have been deployed to Nabua.

A brawl yesterday has landed two men in hospital while a suspect remains in police custody.

Up to 20 armed youth were involved in the violent brawl.

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Abdul Khan says residents need to feel safe in their own homes.

ACP Khan adds with children growing up in these neighborhoods they hope police presence will help change the narrative.



Police Chief of Operations, ACP Abdul Khan

The Fiji Police Force has held a community meeting with residents and youth.

Khan says they will also speak with youth from Nabua Village along Sukanaivalu Road.

The Chief of Operations is urging members of the public not to take matters into their own hands and to report incident to police.