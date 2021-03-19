Home

News

COVID-19 vaccine arrives from India

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 29, 2021 4:55 pm
[Source: Fiji Airways]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from India this evening.

The vaccine will be arriving at the Nadi International Airport at 7.30 pm.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong while confirming the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine did not say how many doses is in this shipment.

Article continues after advertisement

However, a tweet by Fiji Airways states that 100,000 doses of vaccine have been donated by India and other donors.

Dr Fong says more details will be released later.

