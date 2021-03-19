News
COVID-19 vaccine arrives from India
March 29, 2021 4:55 pm
[Source: Fiji Airways]
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from India this evening.
The vaccine will be arriving at the Nadi International Airport at 7.30 pm.
Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong while confirming the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine did not say how many doses is in this shipment.
However, a tweet by Fiji Airways states that 100,000 doses of vaccine have been donated by India and other donors.
Fiji’s second batch of vaccines is on its way home. Follow the journey on @flightradar24 #FJ1910
👉https://t.co/oOBL6koH3g#AstraZeneca Vinaka to the Serum Institute of India & other donors for the 100,000 doses to Fiji. #GOI #Fiji #VaccineReady ✌️ #TravelReady ✈🇫🇯 pic.twitter.com/H4njsFvSMa
— Fiji Airways (@FijiAirways) March 29, 2021
Dr Fong says more details will be released later.