PM to divulge more in a press conference

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka. [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says they had a very good cabinet meeting yesterday.

Rabuka says a lot of positive papers came through on iTaukei affairs and iTaukei land trust board regulations and acts.

The Prime Minister will hold a press conference later this week and is expected to reveal more information about the cabinet meeting.

The Acting Supervisor of Elections was also seen at the meeting venue.

Meanwhile, Rabuka highlighted that Fiji has a joint position on Japan’s intention to spill nuclear wastewater in the Pacific.

“We wanted to be sure that the authorities gave us the assurance that it is not going to hurt the marine life in the Pacific.”

The Pacific Island Forum had earlier called for transparency on Japan’s intention to discharge nuclear-treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station into the Pacific Ocean.