PM sugar cane farmers award launched

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officially launched the Prime Minister’s Sugar Cane Farmers Award, reaffirming the Coalition Government’s full commitment to revitalising Fiji’s sugar industry and restoring confidence among farmers, mill workers, and communities.

Speaking at the Fiji Sugar Corporation’s Rarawai Mill, Prime Minister Rabuka reflected on the industry’s proud history and its role in shaping Fiji’s economy, politics, and society for over a century.

“Generations of farmers, labourers, and families have toiled under the sun to make it the cornerstone of the economy and rural employment.”

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Rabuka says it is now in the hands of the government, mill workers, transporters and farmers to bring this industry back to life and make it once again the cornerstone of Fiji’s economy.

He adds that the new awards bring back a proud tradition of recognising excellence in cane farming — a practice once celebrated across the country in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Prime Minister commended Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh for his leadership in driving reforms to modernise the sector.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister Singh, in his remarks, said the sugar industry had suffered years of decline but is now showing strong signs of recovery under the Coalition Government.

“We are not here to close mills — we are here to rebuild and modernise them, and The Prime Minister’s Sugar Cane Farmers Award is not just recognition, it is motivation. It symbolises our belief in our farmers and our collective vision to restore this industry as the heartbeat of rural Fiji.”

He highlighted that cane production is projected to increase by 200,000 tonnes annually, supported by government initiatives such as the Manual Labour Subsidy Programme, the New Farmers Grant, and reforms under the Sugar Cane Development and Farmers Assistance Programme.

Both leaders acknowledged the dedication of farmers, millers and industry stakeholders and urged continued partnership in building a sustainable and competitive sugar sector.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.