PM stresses the need for qualified traditional leaders

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama. [File Photo]

Fiji needs qualified traditional leaders who truly serve all people and not those who expect power to be given to them by birthright alone.

Speaking on iTaukei Affairs’ Na iLalakai programme on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is because people today place far greater more value on the concepts of equality, transparency, open communication, and competence.

“People want to see their natural and economic resources governed by leaders whose focus is on the benefit of the whole community – not just on themselves. They want leaders who are qualified to lead them, who are well-trained, and who truly serve all people, not those who expect power to be given to them by birthright alone and who only serve themselves and the elites.”

Bainimarama is reminding traditional leaders that the responsibility of leadership is a privilege and is not about barking orders or demanding loyalty or putting yourself above those that you are meant to serve.

He says the duty of leadership demands that traditional leaders should operate at the same level as those who have trusted them to lead.

Bainimarama says the government can set priorities and allocate funds, but true progress depends on the leadership that is in touch with the everyday challenges and successes of the people.

In a move to ensure that traditional leaders are better equipped to lead, the government through iTaukei Affairs is providing traditional leadership training through their “Sausauvou” programme.

The “Sausauvou” program aims to strengthen the iTaukei traditional governance structures and leadership capacities for iTaukei communities.