[File Photo]

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, is expected to make a decision soon on the “no jab, no job” policy.

Attorney General Siromi Turaga confirmed that a presentation had been made to the PM and that an announcement from Cabinet was imminent.

Turaga made the comments while speaking to the media at the Korovou Corrections Center.

He states that a cabinet meeting has been scheduled for today.